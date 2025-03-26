Down the Garden Path: Mix it up smart!

Wildflowers can mean many things, so it's important to pick the right ones for your garden. (Ken Mozingo)

This spring, you may be thinking about starting a new pollinator or wildflower garden or looking for a quick way to add a few more species to an existing garden. As you browse the seed aisle, a colorful packet announcing a “wildflower mix” catches your eye. This would be an easy way to add more flowers to your yard! Or would it?

Beware of generic terms

The first thing to realize is that there is no definition of what a “wildflower” is. Many people think it means native plants – something that would just be found growing wild in their area. Sadly, this is rarely the case. Unless you’re shopping at a specifically native nursery, there’s a good chance that mix includes very few flowers that are native to our area. Seed companies will also often include plants that grow quickly and easily in a wide range of conditions, which, unfortunately, often means those plants have invasive tendencies.

So, what is an invasive species?

This term is thrown around a lot in the gardening world, but the actual definition is a species that is not native to the ecosystem under consideration and also has the ability to cause economic, ecological or human harm. For example, Chinese forget-me-nots are often found in “wildflower seed” packets. While not officially designated in Illinois, forget-me-nots are considered invasive in some neighboring states and homeowners should think twice about planting them here.

Better choices

What plants should you plant for a thriving pollinator garden? First, you’ll want to assess your planting area for the best chance of success. How much sun does it get? How wet is the soil? In sunny, dry soils, a mix of wild columbine (Aquilegia canadense), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), foxglove beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis), and prairie smoke (Geum triflorum) will do well. In medium soils, yellow coneflower (Ratibida pinnata) and purple prairie clover (Dalea purpurea) are also great options. These plants, either as seeds or plugs, can be found online or in store at most nurseries that specialize in native plants.

While you might also find them at traditional nurseries, it’s best to ask about their cultural practices if your goals are to help pollinators. Make sure plants have not been treated with the typical pesticides that many nurseries use to make sure plants

For more information on gardening, check out the University of Illinois Extension’s Easy Care Natives infosheet. Also, check out the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube Channel for videos on other horticulture topics.

About the author: Jamie Viebach is the University of Illinois Extension HorticultureEducator serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties. Viebach’s primary areas of expertise are native plants, landscaping, pollinators, and rain gardens.

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.