Freddie’s Off The Chain in Oswego to hold soft opening Tuesday morning

A soft opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 1 for Freddie’s Off The Chain new restaurant in Oswego.

The restaurant at 11 S. Madison St. originally was expected to open in spring 2023, but there have been setbacks. The popular food truck, which serves Mexican cuisine, has been in business for the past several years.

This will be the food truck’s first sit down restaurant. The property had last been used as storage for a garden store and before that was a used car dealership, according to a village memo.

The new restaurant also will have outdoor seating.