Eleven Plano High School students received State Scholar recognition for their academic accomplishments. Pictured, in the front row, Kailey Tokarski, Marysabella Llamas, Sara Makasiar, and Taylor Downs, Cayden Wells. Pictures, in the back row, Alan Davis, Ethan Roelfsema, Robin Pitner, Cayden Ronning, Antonio Silva, and Brody Simmons. (Photo Provided By Plano Community School District 88)

The Plano Community School District recently honored 11 high school students who each were named State Scholars for their stellar academic work.

Board members applauded the Plano High School students as they received their certificates of accomplishment and recognition.

The students who received recognition include Kailey Tokarski, Marysabella Llamas, Sara Makasiar, Taylor Downs, Cayden Wells, Alan Davis, Ethan Roelfsema, Robin Pitner, Cayden Ronning, Antonio Silva and Brody Simmo