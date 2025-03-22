Oswego baseball gets two wins: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 13, Belleville West 2

Easton Ruby went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Kam Jenkins scored three runs for the Panthers.

Oswego 8, Galesburg 2

Isaiah Logan was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Oswego 13, Effingham 2 (Thursday)

Kam Jenkins was 2 for 2 with a homer, four runs scored and two RBIs and Dylan King was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for Oswego.

Newark 9, Seneca 2

Eastin McBroom delivered a dominant pitching performance, and Landon Begovac went 4-for-5 to lead the offense.

Streator 10, Sandwich 3

Nick Michalek went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Sandwich. Streator scored five runs in the top of the seventh to blow open a close game.

Reed-Custer 11, Plano 3

Jason Phillips had two hits including a double and Jackson Gates had a double for Plano (1-1).

Yorkville 8, Huntley 6, suspended

The Foxes were ahead 8-6 going into the bottom of the 4th against Huntley before the game as called due to darkness.

Boys Track and Field

Southwest Prairie Conference meet

Oswego East (66) was third behind Plainfield North (86) and Plainfield South (76), with Yorkville sixth (40) and Oswego ninth (20) at the Southwest Prairie Conference indoor meet.

Oswego East’s Donavin Eason won the 55-meter high hurdles (7.83 seconds), and Oswego East’s Zach Morrisroe won the shot put (18.49 meters). Yorkville’s Taelor Clements won the high jump (1.93 meters),

Girls Soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Plano 1

Jacky Diaz scored a goal off an assist from Azzy Salgado and