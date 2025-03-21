Plano man charged with possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse images

A Plano man has been charged with possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse images.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office picked up Joshua French, 24, on March 12 in the 0-100 block of S. Linden Drive in Plano, according to a news release.

French was taken into custody without incident following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a release by the KCSO, according to the release.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s office approved the charges of two felony counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse images and three felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to the release.

French was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing and remains in custody while awaiting a pre-trial conditions hearing, according to the release.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office provides resources to confidentially report information on fugitive whereabouts by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 630-553-5999. Callers may be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest, according to the release.

For resources regarding survivors of child sexual abuse, visit missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.