Meals on Wheels launches campaign to combat hunger and loneliness amongst senior citizens

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois provides over a million nutritious meals to the area's seniors annually, along with socialization and recreational activities. (Photo Provided By The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois)

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, which provides services dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation from locations like the Beecher Center in Yorkville, is joining a nation-wide campaign to energize fundraising and volunteers.

The End the Wait campaign aims to unite communities in providing their senior citizens with nourishing meals, companionship and recreation, and the care they require, according to a release by the foundation.

“Federal funding has not kept pace with the increasing senior population or rising costs, and alarmingly, only 1% of philanthropic donations in the U.S. are directed toward senior causes,”said Diannaha Thompson, outreach coordinator, in the release. “Local Meals on Wheels providers are present in nearly every community nationwide, eager to expand their reach but urgently needing additional resources to do so.”

In 2024, the foundation served 1,170,051 meals, a 13% increase from the previous year. According to the foundation, even with the increase in services they face challenges meeting the overwhelming demand for services.

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois provides home-delivered meals five days a week, along with socialization and recreation opportunities.

“With more resources, we could reach even more seniors and enhance their quality of life,” said Ellie Hollander, President of Meals on Wheels America, in the release. “That’s why Meals on Wheels America has launched an ambitious plan to ‘End the Wait’ and ensure all seniors have access to the life-enriching services they need to live nourished, independent lives with dignity.”

You can learn more about volunteering, contributing, or advocating for seniors in Northern Illinois by visiting their website, mowfni.org.

Discover more details about the ‘End the Wait’ campaign at mealsonwheelsamerica.org/end-the-wait.