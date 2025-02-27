No more leaks: Yorkville spending $100K to improve Beecher Center, treatment plant roofs

The Beecher Center in Yorkville is receiving a new roof this spring. The center is home to popular senior services and programs, including the Community Nutrition Network and the Senior Services Association. (Shaw Media file photo)

Construction improvements totaling $100,000 at the Beecher Center and two other city-owned buildings were unanimously approved by the Yorkville City Council at their Feb. 25 meeting.

A bid totaling $99,800 for all three replacements from Filotto Roofing Inc. was approved by the city council. Filotto Roofing Inc. previously did work for the St. Charles Park District.

The project involves repairing the roofs to all three buildings to prevent leaks and to repair damage from long-term exposure from extreme weather conditions.

The Beecher Center is a community gathering area featuring popular senior services and programs, including the Community Nutrition Network and the Senior Services Association.

Workers begin construction on the three buildings this spring. In addition to the Beecher Center, the city is replacing the roofs of two city-owned well treatment plant buildings.

“The roof at the Beecher Center has had numerous repairs to stop leaks and replace missing shingles and has also reached its useful life,” said Yorkville’s public works director Eric Dhuse in city documents.

Volunteers from the Knights and Lady Knights of Columbus prepare more than 150 Thanksgiving meals for hungry and thankful seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Provided by Chris Hamp)

The roof replacements for the two treatment plant buildings are part of a multi-year effort by the city to replace some of the older and more degraded roofs across the city-owned buildings.

The construction is not expected to disrupt any activities within the Beecher Center.

You can learn more about the programs offered to seniors at the Beecher Center by visiting cnnssa.org.