‘An exciting day’: Oswego village officials help break ground for second building at Hudson Crossing

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman on March 17 helped celebrate the long awaited groundbreaking for the second building at Shodeen Group’s The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment building in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego village officials on March 17 celebrated the long-awaited groundbreaking for the second building at Shodeen Group’s The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment building in downtown Oswego.

“It is truly an exciting day for Oswego as we break ground on a second and final phase of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in addressing those attending the groundbreaking ceremony. “This project is a key part of our vision for the downtown, creating modern living spaces, attracting new residents and bringing even more energy to our downtown. We appreciate Shodeen’s continued investment in Oswego. They’ve been a wonderful partner and continue to be wonderful partners. Developments like this not only provide high quality housing, but also drive economic growth, encouraging new businesses to join our downtown.”

From left, Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo, Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange, Village Trustee Andrew Torres and Village President Ryan Kauffman participate in a March 17 groundbreaking ceremony for the second building for The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment complex in downtown Oswego (Eric Schelkopf)

The new building, being built on a vacant lot at Adams and Jackson streets, will feature 104 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. A two-level parking garage with 123 spaces also is part of the plans.

The village would take ownership of the parking garage after it is constructed. The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2026.

The first building at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing opened in 2021.

“It brought 339 public parking spaces, 176 apartments and they were all quickly occupied,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. “It was clear at that point that there was a strong market in Oswego for more luxury apartments in our downtown.”

Work has started on the second building at Shodeen Group’s The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment building in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The first building is 93% leased. Shodeen Group President Dave Patzelt thanked everyone for their strong partnership on both phases of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing development.

Shodeen Group President Dave Patzelt, left, speaks at a March 17 groundbreaking ceremony for the second building for The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment complex. Looking on is Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, right. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I can’t say enough about the village staff on that project as well as this project,” he said. “They’ve been great to work with.”

Construction on the second building, or north building, had been expected to begin in February 2023, with substantial completion by August 2024.

The delay on the second building was caused by various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, sharp increases to the price of construction materials and labor and rising interest rates.

Patzelt thanked village trustees for their patience.

“Trustees, thank you, I know it’s been challenging,” he said. “And the big question is, ‘Will that second building ever get built?’ And finally, yes, it is going to get built.”

During the Jan. 21 Oswego Village Board meeting, the majority of village trustees approved a fourth amendment to the redevelopment agreement between the village and Reserve at Hudson Crossing LLC.

The agreement stipulates that construction of the building will begin no later than June 1, with completion around September 2026. In addition, financing agreements must be in place by May 15.