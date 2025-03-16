Yorkville tornado confirmed following weekend storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed Friday night’s severe weather included a tornado in Yorkville.

The low pressure system that passed through the area late Friday and early Saturday morning, caused widespread wind damage and at least four tornadoes, according to the weather service.

The Yorkville tornado as classified as an EF-0, the lowest level. An EF-0 tornado will have gusts between 65 and 85 mph, according to the weather service.

One other tornado was confirmed in Bartlett and Hanover Park in Illinois, with two more in Indiana, according to the weather service.

Other areas of Illinois in DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties were affected by strong winds, including a historic church in Elgin that lost its roof.

The National Weather Service will update results as it continues post-event analysis.