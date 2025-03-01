Aurora Christian uses 17-0 third-quarter run to pull away from Yorkville Christian

Yorkville Christian's Joradan Purvis (21) tries to block the shot of Aurora Christian's Jordan Weeks (5) during the regional title game on Friday Feb. 28, 2025, held at Indian Creek High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

SHABBONA – Aurora Christian kept its cool against Yorkville Christian during Friday’s Class 1A Indian Creek Regional championship game, the first game ever between the two programs.

The Eagles overwhelmed the Mustangs with a 17-0 run in the third quarter, blowing the game open to win 68-48.

Yorkville Christian (21-12) trailed 23-22 at halftime after jumping ahead 9-0.

“We came out exactly how we wanted to, and guys in striped shirts took it from us and hamstrung us the rest of the way,” Mustangs coach Aaron Sovern said. “We couldn’t adjust, and I couldn’t make the necessary adjustments.

“There were four technicals called, and I don’t think any one of them should’ve been called. I normally don’t say anything about officials, but they changed that game, and it’s very unfortunate. Our kids worked really hard, but we couldn’t overcome that, and Aurora Christian made plays, and we didn’t make enough.”

Junior Jayden Riley’s drive pulled the Mustangs to within 26-24 in the opening minute of the third quarter, but they surrendered the next 17 points.

Aurora Christian junior Jacob Baumann drained two 3-pointers during the run. He led all scorers with 28 points.

“We basically just kept our momentum going,” Baumann said. “We had momentum coming out of the first half and into the second half, and we made shots. We had to move the ball and get to the rim to be able to drive and kick, but they’re a very good 3-point shooting team, so they very easily could’ve gotten back in the game, but they didn’t shoot the ball well.”

Yorkville Christian's Kayden Maxwell (11) tries to get around Aurora Christian's Joe DeCort (4) during the regional title game on Friday Feb. 28, 2025, held at Indian Creek High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Baumann made 11 of 14 free throws. The Eagles made 26 of 34 overall, while the Mustangs were 1 of 7.

“We just came back to the basics of where we started,” Baumann said, “being able to know our place and knowing everything about the game and how we have to play hard and our brand of basketball. That’s what Coach really points out. We’ve got to play defense on our end and make sure to hit shots.”

Preston Morel’s first passion is baseball. The Eagles sophomore scored 17 points, but without a doubt it was his defense that made the biggest impact. He also made his free throws, sinking 8 of 10.

Morel took four charges, including three against Riley, the final one which led to Riley’s early exit in the third quarter after scoring 10 points.

“Coach talked to me before the game a little bit, said he needed me a lot,” Morel said. “Baseball is coming up, but I knew I had to be ready for this game. It’s the biggest game of my career so far.”

Aurora Christian (15-13) trailed 14-2 after Yorkville Christian senior Zach Marini’s corner 3-pointer off a pass from Riley with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

Marini led the Mustangs with 19 points in his final game, fouling out with 3:50 remaining. Sophomores Tray Alford and Jordan Purvis each scored eight points. Senior Noah Aguado grabbed eight rebounds.

Aguado was assessed one of the four technicals. Fortunately for the Mustangs, Baumann split the two free throws, but that single point was the first of 17 in the game-breaking run.

Aguado also ran onto the stage pursuing a loose ball with 4.3 seconds left.

“When we won state in 2022, our senior group, those guys were freshmen,” Sovern said. “After we won state, a bunch of kids transferred out, and Sam (Painter) and Zach (Marini) and Brady (Sovern) stayed and were thrust into the varsity picture as sophomores and not ready. They rebuilt the foundation, and all these younger guys you’re watching, Noah (Aguado) diving and playing for the last second, that’s the culture these guys helped build, and as a team all we can ask them is to play hard.

“I’ve got to do a better job, but it’s very frustrating. I don’t have a lot to say.”

Sophomore Jordan Weeks had 10 points and 12 rebounds, sophomore Joe DeCort scored nine points, and junior Asa Johnson had 13 rebounds for the Eagles.

Aurora Christian will take on either Rochelle Zell or North Shore Country Day in Tuesday’s Class 1A Somonauk Sectional semifinal.