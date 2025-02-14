More than $26K raised to help Oswego family whose house was substantially damaged in Feb. 10 fire

About 7 p.m., Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 600 block of Churchill Lane. Firefighters responding to the scene saw the rear of the single-family house was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to all floors and the attic (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

More than $26,000 has been raised so far for a family whose two-story house on Churchill Lane in Oswego was substantially damaged in a fire on Feb. 10.

The house is uninhabitable. No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

“Our neighbors lost everything including their two beloved dogs in a house fire last night,” said Danielle Johnson, who started a GoFundMe page to help the Acosta family. “Within seconds, the fire spread so quickly they rushed out with their kids and nothing else.”

The couple has a 5-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy.

About 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 600 block of Churchill Lane. Firefighters responding to the scene saw the rear of the single-family house was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to all floors and the attic, according to the release.

Crews launched an aggressive attack with multiple hose lines and aerial master streams and worked to bring the fire under control, according to the release.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately three hours. Mutual aid was provided by Plainfield, Sugar Grove, Bristol Kendall, Aurora and Naperville firefighters.

Aurora Township, Naperville and Bolingbrook firefighters all provided district coverage during the incident.