Fire causes substantial damage to house on Churchill Lane in Oswego

About 7 p.m., Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 600 block of Churchill Lane. Firefighters responding to the scene saw the rear of the single-family house was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to all floors and the attic (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

A fire Monday night caused substantial damage to a two-story house on Churchill Lane in Oswego.

The house is uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

About 7 p.m., Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 600 block of Churchill Lane. Firefighters responding to the scene saw the rear of the single-family house was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to all floors and the attic, according to the release.

About 7 p.m., Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 600 block of Churchill Lane. Firefighters responding to the scene saw the rear of the single-family house was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to all floors and the attic (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

Crews launched an aggressive attack with multiple hose lines and aerial master streams and worked to bring the fire under control, according to the release. Firefighters helped those in the house to escape.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours. Mutual aid was provided by Plainfield, Sugar Grove, Bristol Kendall, Aurora and Naperville firefighters.

Aurora Township, Naperville and Bolingbrook firefighters all provided district coverage during the incident.