Plano investing $175K for sidewalk improvement program

The city of Plano is investing over $175k in a sidewalk program all across the town that will eliminate tripping hazards and make each pathway ADA accessible. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plano is investing in the pathways underfoot to make sure, for residents and visitors alike, the city is one where the sidewalk never ends.

All over the city, workers have been removing and replacing more than 8,060 square feet of concrete sidewalk. The total program, which will complete this construction season, costs the city $175,355.

“We’ve been really aggressive in the past few years with our sidewalk program, and this is a continuation of that,” Plano Mayor Mike Rennels said. “We replaced deteriorated, cracked, raised-up sidewalks where they were tripping hazards. We are working all throughout the city. Our city crews go out and identify the problem areas each year and then we go ahead and replace those we can afford.”

The latest work is contracted out to the Davis Concrete Construction Company of Monee. Construction work is expected to continue taking place across spring and summer of 2025.

The infrastructure improvement project also incudes redesigning curb and gutters, installing detectable warning plates, and improving landscape restoration, according to city documents.

Rennels said the project is especially important to the community to ensure all walkways and sidewalks are ADA compliant and accessible for all the town’s residents and visitors.

“All at once, our workers tear up the existing sidewalks and then block the area off for safety,” Rennels said. “Then they will pour the sidewalk often in the same week. The inconceivable is only very temporary for the residents.”

Rennels said when the new sidewalks are all smoothed out, residents will really notice the difference. He said eliminating tripping hazards is one thing, but it is also important to feel proud of the way your walkways look and feel across town.