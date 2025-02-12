Oswego, Plano school districts to have e-learning days Wednesday

With Kendall County under a Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday, some area school districts are keeping students home. Both Oswego Community Unit School District 308 and Plano Community Unit School District 88 will have e-learning days.

All Oswego schools and activities scheduled for Wednesday are cancelled.

For District 88, all schools will be closed and all after-school activities and athletic practices and games are cancelled.

In addition, Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 has cancelled all after-school athletics, extra-curricular activities, staff and student meetings and outside-building rentals because of today’s weather.