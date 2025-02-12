Northern Illinois, Kankakee County braces for heavy snow on Wednesday

The National Weather Service forecast for the upcoming snowstorm on Thursday, February 12 (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Bureau, Henry, Putnam and Whiteside counties, with snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, and localized areas possibly receiving up to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday.

The warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts parts of northern Illinois to receive 6 or more inches of snow, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some counties and a Winter Storm Warning in effect for others. (Graphic provided by the National Weather Service)

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several other counties, including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties, among others.

Snowfall amounts in these regions are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches, with potentially heavy snow at times. The advisory is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue through 3 a.m. Thursday.

The snow is expected to begin falling early Wednesday, impacting both morning and evening commutes. The combination of snow and ice could lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and allow extra time for travel, especially in the afternoon and evening hours when road conditions may deteriorate quickly.

The storm is forecasted to bring widespread snowfall across the region, with the heaviest snow likely to fall during the afternoon and evening.

Those in affected areas should prepare for potential disruptions to their daily routines, with the storm impacting both travel and outdoor activities.

The storm is expected to clear by early Thursday morning, but the impact on travel could last well into Wednesday night.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained at gettingaroundillinois.com.