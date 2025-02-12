Did you know Yorkville has 6 sledding hills? – Here’s where they are

Ten-year-old Liam Cannon and his 7-year-old sister Kenzie create a snowman family in their front yard during a major snowstorm in Yorkville on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

While the winter weather can bring headaches for commuters, for kids across Yorkville snow means it’s time to bring out the sleds, saucers and inflatable tubes and head to the nearest sledding hill.

Yorkville has six official sledding hills that are maintained by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department.

Here’s where each sledding hill is located: