Kendall County Master Gardeners to host hands-on seed starting light workshop

The Kendall County Master Gardeners will host a hands-on, evening workshop where attendees make their own plant light on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Yorkville. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The Kendall County Master Gardeners will host a hands-on, evening workshop where participants will build their own adjustable seed starting lighting rig with PVC and a LED light March 4 in Yorkville.

In addition, Master Gardeners will share other tips on starting seeds and caring for seedlings.

“Starting seeds indoors is a creative way to head off cabin fever and get a significant jump start on your spring garden,” Sarah Fellerer, program coordinator with University of Illinois Extension, said in a news release from the university. “Attendees will learn valuable information, as well as build and take home a light stand large enough to light two flats of seedlings.”

The cost is $35 a kit with all the supplies, and up to two people can be accommodated to build each kit.

Youth ages 10 and older are welcome with a registered adult. Registration is required.

For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/DIYlightingWorkshop.

For questions or to get an accommodation, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email Fellerer at fellerer@illinois.edu.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.