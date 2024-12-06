Coming to the crease: Construction on Oswego cricket stadium set to begin in spring

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

Construction is set to begin in the spring on an outdoor cricket stadium on Oswego’s west side after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined it does not have jurisdiction over the wetlands on the property.

“The EPA has taken non jurisdiction over the wetlands,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told members of the village’s Economic Development Commision during their Dec. 4 meeting. “That project should now be moving forward as the EPA is no longer involved.”

The land includes two small farmed wetlands totaling 0.61 acres and one non-farmed wetland totaling 8.86 acres. Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said the news should allow construction of the stadium to begin in the spring.

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build the professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

In November 2023, Oswego village trustees voted 4-1 to approve a special use permit for Phase 1 of the project, which involves construction of the field and wicket and installation of underground drain tiles.

They also recommended approval of preliminary concept plans for all five phases of the project. Voting “no” was Village Trustee Tom Guist. Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt was absent from the meeting.

As part of the second phase of the project, the stadium would be open for use with a seating capacity of 2,000. Phase 3 would bring the capacity up to 6,000 and Phase 4 would increase it to about 14,000 people.

With the seating increased to 14,000, the stadium would be able to accommodate national cricket events. Future plans involve completing second- and third-level stadium seating, which would bring capacity to between 24,000 and 25,000 people.

As proposed, the stadium would be a seasonal facility and operate from April to October. According to the plans, traffic associated with the stadium will occur off-peak as games are played in the evenings and on weekends.

Nearby residents and others have voiced concerns about the noise and traffic the stadium would generate. Patel has agreed to install a six-foot privacy fence along the west property line.

Residents line up at the Sept. 7 Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission to speak in opposition to a proposed outdoor cricket stadium. (Eric Schelkopf)

Patel plans to work with village officials to develop traffic control management plans that would discourage and prevent stadium traffic from using Tuscany Trail to the west of the facility. All stadium traffic would be directed to the Orchard Road access points.

He has said the location is well suited for a cricket stadium.

“Orchard Road is a highly traveled regional transportation corridor which can handle heavy traffic,” he said.

Patel also noted plans call for a Metra commuter train station to be built near the site, which would provide public transportation as well as parking spaces for those going to the stadium.