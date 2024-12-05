Sandwich Police make DUI arrest, issue 14 speeding tickets as part of Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign

Sandwich Police made one driving under the influence arrest and issued 14 speeding citations as part of a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign.

The Sandwich Police Department conducted the traffic safety campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. The campaign was aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up, slow down and drive sober.

During the campaign, the department also issued two citations for improper lane use and one citation for driving without insurance. In addition, Sandwich Police also issued 27 warnings for various traffic offenses.

“We issue tickets to remind drivers that speed limits aren’t suggestions, it’s the law, and slower speeds help to reduce traffic crashes,” Sandwich Police Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg said in a news release. “This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is a safe community with safe drivers.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by the department in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across the state to reduce fatalities.