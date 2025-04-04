Plano’s Jason Phillips strikes out 14 in one-hit shutout: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 10, Genoa-Kingston 0

Jason Phillips pitched six dominant innings, striking out 14 and allowing just one hit, and also had a double at the plate for the Reapers (2-7).

Justin Bishop had three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs and Josh Stellwagen had two hits for Plano.

Yorkville 7, Sycamore 5

The host Foxes scored two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to erase a 5-0 deficit. Kamden Muell struck out six and allowed three hits in five innings of shutout relief. Aaron Klemm was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Justin Giese had a double and two runs scored and Bodhi Harrison was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Yorkville (2-3-1).

Oswego 6, Marmion 3

Winning pitcher Aiden Jaquez struck out three and allowed one unearned run on one hit in four innings of relief, and Bryson Norwood was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Oswego. Gabriel Herrera drove in two runs.

Reed-Custer 2, Sandwich 0

Braden Behringer and Griffin Somlock singles accounted for the lone hits for Sandwich (1-7). Behringer struck out five and allowed one earned run on seven hits over six innings.

Parkview Christian 6, Earlville 2

Christian Mulder struck out 11 and allowed two runs on two hits for the Falcons.

Softball

Lincoln-Way East 3, Yorkville 2

The Foxes rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh but ran out of time.

Kayla Kersting led the offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate, while Peyton Levine and Ellie Fox combined for a strong performance on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight for Yorkville (4-1).

Plainfield Central 10, Yorkville Christian 5

The Wildcats scored five runs in the third and four in the fourth to beat the visiting Mustangs. Nia Hooper was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Bridget Hooper 2 for 3 with an RBI for Yorkville Christian. Grace Allgood scored two runs and struck out seven in the circle.

Sandwich 5, Reed-Custer 4

Kayden Corneils was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, Hannah Decker was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Kendal Petre was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Sandwich.

Plano 18, Genoa-Kingston 18

The Reapers had 20 hits in the game called in the sixth inning due to darkness. Taylor Downs homered and drove in three runs, Cami Nunez was 3 for 5 with six RBIs, Lindsey Cocks 3 for 6 and Emily Klein 3 for 4 with a double.

Girls Soccer

Plano 8, IMSA 0

Bella Prchal scored four goals, Azzy Salgado had two goals and two assists, Alizee Alamo scored a breakaway goal and Taylor Riederer had a goal and an assist for Plano.

Boys Tennis

Yorkville JV 5, Bolingbrook 2

The Foxes won their conference opener.