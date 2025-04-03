Fox Valley Family YMCA announces major upgrades to wellness rooms at Plano, Sandwich locations

The Fox Valley Family YMCA has announced major upgrades to the wellness rooms at both of its locations.

The YMCA Board of Directors has approved a major $425,000 overhaul of cardio and weight equipment at its west branch in Sandwich and central branch in Plano.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our community and our members,” Rebecca Morphey, chair of the Fox Valley Family YMCA Board of Directors, said in a news release. “These significant upgrades to our wellness rooms demonstrate our dedication to providing exceptional facilities and programs that empower individuals and families to achieve their health and well-being goals.”

The improvements will include a comprehensive update of both cardio machines and weight training equipment, offering a wider variety of options and enhanced functionality, according to the release.

“We are confident these upgrades will create even more welcoming and effective spaces for our members to pursue their health and fitness aspirations,” according to the release.

Fox Valley YMCA currently serves more than 8,600 members and program participants a year at its two locations. Details about the specific equipment being installed and the timeline for the upgrades will be shared soon, according to the release.