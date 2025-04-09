Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck heads indoors, opens restaurant

Freddie’s Off The Chain, located at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego, opened its doors April 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt is very familiar with the food that Freddie’s Off The Chain has to offer.

Kuhrt has been eating Freddie’s Mexican cuisine since the popular food truck opened several years ago. On April 1, Kuhrt was one of the first customers in the restaurant’s new sit down restaurant at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego.

“Everything I’ve ever tried is really good,” he said. “I always get the steak tacos. That’s what I ordered today. They’re always great.”

The restaurant originally was expected to open in spring 2023, but there had been setbacks.

“I’m happy it’s finally open,” Kuhrt said. “Everyone can come in and enjoy the place now.”

He is also happy that the downtown has another new business.

Needless to say, owner Mona Herrada is overjoyed the restaurant is now open for business.

“My main goal is for everyone to taste my food,” she said.

Freddie’s Off The Chain is named for her oldest son, Freddie, who died in March 2017 at the age of 40. His story is prominently featured on a wall in the new restaurant.

Freddie’s Off The Chain owner Mona Herrada stands next to a photo of her late son, who passed away in March 2017 at the age of 40. (Eric Schelkopf)

He would always compliment his mom’s food, saying it was “off the chain.”

“He always wanted me to open a restaurant,” Herrada said.

The community has embraced Herrada and her business since she first started her food truck. She started her business a year after her son died.

Angie Hibben, president/chief executive officer of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, also was dining in the restaurant on its opening day. Hibben said she was glad to see his story on display.

“People get to understand why she is so passionate about this place,” Hibben said.

Hibben also was happy to see another business opening in the downtown and that it will help bring more people to downtown Oswego.

“She has already proven herself with her food truck of how much she supports this community,” Hibben said.

Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck is at many events in the area, including at high school football games and PrairieFest summer festival in Oswego.

“The people are so good to me here,” Herrada said. “I just love Oswego. I love the people of Oswego, that’s what I love.”

The new restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating along with a full bar. Offering outdoor seating was something that was important to Herrada.

Freddie's Off The Chain owner Mona Herrada prepares rice for the restaurant's opening day on April 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Regular customers of Freddie’s food truck are familiar with its menu. And serving the best quality food is something that is important to her.

“I only use the best quality meat,” Herrada said. “What you’re going to eat is absolutely delicious. I promise you that. My steak tacos, they’re the leanest steak taco you’ll ever eat. There’s no fat, no gristle. They are delicious.”

More information about Freddie’s Off The Chain is at its Facebook page at facebook.com/Freddiesoffthechain.