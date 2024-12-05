Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls volleyball team

Oswego’s Kelsey Foster (right) and Ava Flanigan (left) hold up the regional championship plaque after defeating Yorkville in two sets to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional final at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area girls volleyball team.

Oswego senior Ava Flanigan

Ava Flanigan, Oswego, senior, setter: All-conference pick helped lead Oswego to first-ever conference championship, back-to-back regional championships and sectional final. Flanigan had 755 assists this season, 111 digs, 36 aces and 32 kills. Set Oswego record for career assists, finishing with 1,856.

Oswego senior Kelsey Foster

Kelsey Foster, Oswego, senior, right-side hitter: Honorable mention all-conference pick for Southwest Prairie Conference champs and sectional finalists. Foster had 121 kills, 171 digs, 39 aces and 19 blocks.

Oswego senior Sidney Hamaker

Sidney Hamaker, Oswego, senior, outside hitter: Two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year and Southwest Prairie Conference MVP led Oswego to first-ever conference title, back-to-back regional championships and sectional final. Hamaker, a Long Beach State recruit, had 354 kills, 162 digs, 43 aces and 20 blocks. Set Oswego program record for career kills (1,070) and career aces (146).

Oswego senior Mia Jurkovic

Mia Jurkovic, Owego, senior, outside hitter: Western Michigan recruit was three-year varsity starter for conference and back-to-back regional champions. Jurkovic had 261 kills, 198 digs, 46 aces and 17 blocks. Second in Oswego program for career aces (124), third in career kills (647) and fourth in career digs (472) and career blocks (84).

Newark senior Adrianna Larsen (Brian Hoxsey)

Adrianna Larsen, Newark, senior, outside hitter: Larsen led conference and regional champion Newark in offense and was a solid six-rotation player. Larsen had 279 kills, 21 blocks, served at a 91% percentage with 35 aces and also had 239 digs. “When we needed a point she was called upon, and she usually provided,” Newark coach PJ McKinney said. “A setter for her club team, she understands the game and knows all positions. A contributor to our defense as well as she can read the other side of the court extremely well!”

Sandwich senior Brooklyn Marks

Brooklyn Marks, Sandwich, senior, libero: Two-time all-conference pick in the Kishwaukee River Conference and Sandwich team co-MVP with sophomore setter Jessica Ramey. Marks had 336 digs, 40 aces, 122 service points and 26 assists. Sandwich as a team finished 16-17, a nine-win improvement from 2023, and took fourth in the KRC.

Yorkville senior Charlee Young

Charlee Young, Yorkville, senior, outside hitter: Young, SPC all-conference and all-tournament at Metea Valley and Plainfield Central, had 259 kills, 186 digs and 42 aces. Committed to Division II Trevecca Nazerene University.

Honorable mention

Camryn Carter, Yorkville, sophomore, outside hitter; Alison Coy, Oswego East, junior, outside hitter; Alayla Harris, Sandwich, sophomore, middle blocker; Taylor Jeffers, Newark, sophomore, setter; Laila Mossey, Oswego East, junior, libero; Addison Ness, Newark, senior, opposite hitter; Elle Norquist, Newark, senior, libero; Jessica Ramey, Sandwich, sophomore, setter; Rita Lauro, Plano, senior, setter/opposite hitter; April Salgado, Plano, senior, libero; Ellie Stewart, Yorkville Christian, senior; middle hitter/defensive specialist; Alexis Terrazas, Oswego, senior, libero.