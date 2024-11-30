Yorkville Sons of The American Legion to host monthly breakfast fundraiser featuring Santa

Marchers followed a path through Yorkville, across Illinois Route 47, and back to the American Legion, where they had begun. The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion will hold their monthly breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday Dec. 8, 2024, at the Legion, located at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway. (Shea Lazansky)

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion will hold their monthly breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Yorkville American Legion, located at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet consists of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk and coffee.

The event is open to the public and costs $12 for adults ages 18 to 54, $10 for those 55 and over and $8 for those ages 6 to 17.

Santa will stop by after 9 a.m. and the Women’s Auxiliary will hold a cookie and candy sale.

For questions, call 630-553-7117.