Yorkville boys basketball wins season opener: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 76, Rochelle 53
The Foxes won their season opener at the Strombom Tournament in Sycamore. Yorkville led 17-15 after the first quarter before extending its lead to 19 points at halftime.
Christian Harrell led a balanced attack with 13 points and DJ Ingemunson added 10. AJ Divito had nine and Frankie Pavlik eight.
Sycamore 61, Sandwich 44
Dom Rome scored 15 points and Nick Michalek added 14 for the Indians (0-1) at the Strombom Tournament.
BOYS WRESTLING
Yorkville 47, Glenbard North 20
The Foxes improved to 3-0 with the dual meet win. Earning wins for Yorkville were Landon Jenkins, Nathan Craft, Vincent Konecki, Dominic Recchia, Zachary Rosauer, Jack Ferguson Caleb Viscogliosi, Ryder Janeczko, Luke Zook and Luke Chrisse.
Oswego 72, Metea Valley 6
Oswego 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Oswego’s Aiden Ortiz (126), Brayden Swanson (144), Kevin O’Grady (165) and Cooper Wynn (190) earned pins over Wheaton South and Ortiz (126), Lazar Kristic (132), Vincent Manfre (138), Swanson (144), Ethan Essick (157) and Wynn (190) earned pins over Metea.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Sandwich
Sandwich competed at the E-Rab Invitational in Rockford. Abigail Channell placed third at 105 pounds, Lydia Cartwright first at 110, Norah Vick fifth at 120, Ruby Ferguson fourth at 130 and Jazmin Rios fifth at 145. Sandwich was seventh as a team.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Oswego Co-op
The Oswego Co-op opened the season with a first place finish at the Hornet Thanksgiving invitational at Hinsdale South on Wednesday, scoring a 140.2. Sam Phillip earned third on vault, fourth on beam, second on floor, and second in the all around
Ava Sullivan earned first on vault, fifth on bars, first on beam, third on floor, and first in the all around.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kaneland 53, Plano 48
Kaneland outscored Plano 16-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the road win. Josie Larson scored 20 points, Nylah Matthews 11 and Sanai Young nine for Plano (3-2).