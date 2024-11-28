Yorkville boys basketball wins season opener: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 76, Rochelle 53

The Foxes won their season opener at the Strombom Tournament in Sycamore. Yorkville led 17-15 after the first quarter before extending its lead to 19 points at halftime.

Christian Harrell led a balanced attack with 13 points and DJ Ingemunson added 10. AJ Divito had nine and Frankie Pavlik eight.

Sycamore 61, Sandwich 44

Dom Rome scored 15 points and Nick Michalek added 14 for the Indians (0-1) at the Strombom Tournament.

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 47, Glenbard North 20

The Foxes improved to 3-0 with the dual meet win. Earning wins for Yorkville were Landon Jenkins, Nathan Craft, Vincent Konecki, Dominic Recchia, Zachary Rosauer, Jack Ferguson Caleb Viscogliosi, Ryder Janeczko, Luke Zook and Luke Chrisse.

Oswego 72, Metea Valley 6

Oswego 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 24

Oswego’s Aiden Ortiz (126), Brayden Swanson (144), Kevin O’Grady (165) and Cooper Wynn (190) earned pins over Wheaton South and Ortiz (126), Lazar Kristic (132), Vincent Manfre (138), Swanson (144), Ethan Essick (157) and Wynn (190) earned pins over Metea.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Sandwich

Sandwich competed at the E-Rab Invitational in Rockford. Abigail Channell placed third at 105 pounds, Lydia Cartwright first at 110, Norah Vick fifth at 120, Ruby Ferguson fourth at 130 and Jazmin Rios fifth at 145. Sandwich was seventh as a team.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Oswego Co-op

The Oswego Co-op opened the season with a first place finish at the Hornet Thanksgiving invitational at Hinsdale South on Wednesday, scoring a 140.2. Sam Phillip earned third on vault, fourth on beam, second on floor, and second in the all around

Ava Sullivan earned first on vault, fifth on bars, first on beam, third on floor, and first in the all around.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaneland 53, Plano 48

Kaneland outscored Plano 16-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the road win. Josie Larson scored 20 points, Nylah Matthews 11 and Sanai Young nine for Plano (3-2).