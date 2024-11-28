First responders to raise funds at 22nd annual Rockin’ Christmas event

(From left): Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Fred Kreinbrink (with an assist from firefighter Grant Kim) and Plano Police Chief Norm Allison engage in a friendly competition as they prepare to raise funds for needy families starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, during Plano’s 22nd Rockin’ Christmas event on Main Street. (Photo provided by the City of Plano)

Plano’s first responders will help raise funds for local families and seniors starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, during the 22nd Annual Rockin’ Christmas event on Main Street.

The event is part of a monthlong community fundraising campaign to buy food cards, ensuring that local families and older adults can enjoy a holiday meal.

Throughout the evening, first responders will collect donations at Plano’s Historic Depot on Main Street.

The festivities will include live music performances, free hot cocoa and cookies, annual awards, food and more.

The event will culminate with a lighted vehicle parade that winds through the community.

For more information, visit the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Facebook page or call 630-746-9657.