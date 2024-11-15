Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade to light up the holiday season

This Little Rock Township truck was all decked out for the Plano Rockin' Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, 2022. The 2024 parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Plano High School parking lot. (Mark Foster)

The Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with lineup at 5:45 p.m., at the Plano High School parking lot.

The parade route will travel from Ben Street to U.S. Route 34, continue to Lakewood Springs South and Lakewood Springs North then head down Main Street into downtown Plano.

The parade will disperse at Main and West streets.

Attendees can decorate their vehicles and help spread the holiday spirit.

A $10 donation per vehicle is appreciated but not mandatory.

There will be a gathering after the parade near the Train Depot with hot chocolate, cookies, music by Emily G. Johns Band and singers, a lighting of Main Street, a presentation of the 2024 Ross Greiter Rockin’ Christmas Spirit Award, a window decorating contest award and pictures with the Grinch.

All proceeds will go to the holiday dinners fund.