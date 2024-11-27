Boys soccer: Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-area soccer team

Yorkville's Lukas Kleronomos (10) scores a game tying goal late in the second half off a header against Oswego during a soccer match at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys soccer team.

Oswego sophomore Enrique Castaneda

Enrique “Kiko” Castañeda, Oswego, sophomore, forward: Made a huge impact with his quickness and ability to thrive under pressure. Scored 14 goals and had 10 assists to lead Panthers.

Plano senior Santiago Cervantes

Santiago Cervantes, Plano, senior, midfielder: Produced 23 assists to finish his career with 76. Also scored 12 goals to help the Reapers go 14-9-1.

Oswego East senior Dylan Drendel

Dylan Drendel, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Scored 11 goals and had 8 assists. Heading to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to play.

Oswego senior Lucas Ensign

Lucas Ensign, Oswego, senior, midfielder: Could switch from a defensive mentality to an attacking one and thrive. Had 7 goals and added 5 assists while performing in every role he was assigned. He’s going to play at Ohio Northern University.

Oswego East senior MJ Hoffman

MJ Hoffman, Oswego East, senior, forward: The Kendall County Player of the Year was all-state, scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists.

Oswego senior Alan Mindock

Alan Mindock, Oswego, senior, midfielder: The backbone for the Panthers. An excellent all-around player and leader with a tremendous soccer IQ. All-sectional, all-conference and named Team MVP. Had 9 goals an 8 assists.

Oswego East senior Caleb Pankiewicz

Caleb Pankiewicz, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: His contributions may not appear in the scoring column like some of his teammates, but the Wolves wouldn’t have enjoyed a 12-7-4 season without his hardwork and leadership in the middle.

Oswego senior Noe Parra

Noe Parra, Oswego, senior, midfielder: Made an immediate impact during his first and only season for the Panthers. Named all-conference and all-sectional honorable mention as well as most valuable midfielder for Oswego. Finished with 4 goals and 5 assists.

Yorkville senior Lukas Kleronomos

Lukas Kleronomos, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Led the Foxes with 12 goals and added 7 assists while earning all-conference accolades, helping the team go 5-3-3 in the SPC after winning just once in conference the previous season.

Yorkville's Joseph Kallan

Joseph Kallan, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Had a hat trick against Oswego East among his many season highlights. The all-conference selection finished with 11 goals and 5 assists.

Yorkville senior Mizael Terrazas

Mizael Terrazas, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Helped the Foxes go from a team that scratched out 4 wins a year ago to a 10-4-3 squad. Named all-conference. Scored 5 goals and also had 5 assists.

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Gleason, Yorkville, senior, midfielder; Misha Kakador, Yorkville Christian, senior, midfielder/forward; Kevin Laird, Oswego, senior, defender; Josh Lopez, Oswego East, senior, forward; Kyle Nadler, Yorkville, junior, midfielders/forward; Julian Nino, Oswego East, junior, midfielder; Kayden Page, Sandwich, senior, forward; Wyatt Panczuk, Yorkville, junior, midfielder/forward; Gael Salgado, Sandwich, senior, midfielder/forward; Cristian Sanchez, Plano, junior, midfielder/forward