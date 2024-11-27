November 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Boys soccer: Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-area soccer team

By Chris Walker
Yorkville's Lukas Kleronomos (10) scores a game tying goal late in the second half off a header against Oswego during a soccer match at Yorkville High School.

Yorkville's Lukas Kleronomos (10) scores a game tying goal late in the second half off a header against Oswego during a soccer match at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys soccer team.

Oswego sophomore Enrique Castaneda

Oswego sophomore Enrique Castaneda

Enrique “Kiko” Castañeda, Oswego, sophomore, forward: Made a huge impact with his quickness and ability to thrive under pressure. Scored 14 goals and had 10 assists to lead Panthers.

Plano senior Santiago Cervantes

Plano senior Santiago Cervantes

Santiago Cervantes, Plano, senior, midfielder: Produced 23 assists to finish his career with 76. Also scored 12 goals to help the Reapers go 14-9-1.

Oswego East senior Dylan Drendel

Oswego East senior Dylan Drendel

Dylan Drendel, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Scored 11 goals and had 8 assists. Heading to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to play.

Oswego senior Lucas Ensign

Oswego senior Lucas Ensign

Lucas Ensign, Oswego, senior, midfielder: Could switch from a defensive mentality to an attacking one and thrive. Had 7 goals and added 5 assists while performing in every role he was assigned. He’s going to play at Ohio Northern University.

Oswego East senior MJ Hoffman

Oswego East senior MJ Hoffman

MJ Hoffman, Oswego East, senior, forward: The Kendall County Player of the Year was all-state, scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists.

Oswego senior Alan Mindock

Oswego senior Alan Mindock

Alan Mindock, Oswego, senior, midfielder: The backbone for the Panthers. An excellent all-around player and leader with a tremendous soccer IQ. All-sectional, all-conference and named Team MVP. Had 9 goals an 8 assists.

Oswego East senior Caleb Pankiewicz

Oswego East senior Caleb Pankiewicz

Caleb Pankiewicz, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: His contributions may not appear in the scoring column like some of his teammates, but the Wolves wouldn’t have enjoyed a 12-7-4 season without his hardwork and leadership in the middle.

Oswego senior Noe Parra

Oswego senior Noe Parra

Noe Parra, Oswego, senior, midfielder: Made an immediate impact during his first and only season for the Panthers. Named all-conference and all-sectional honorable mention as well as most valuable midfielder for Oswego. Finished with 4 goals and 5 assists.

Yorkville senior Lukas Kleronomos

Yorkville senior Lukas Kleronomos

Lukas Kleronomos, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Led the Foxes with 12 goals and added 7 assists while earning all-conference accolades, helping the team go 5-3-3 in the SPC after winning just once in conference the previous season.

Yorkville's Joseph Kallan

Yorkville's Joseph Kallan

Joseph Kallan, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Had a hat trick against Oswego East among his many season highlights. The all-conference selection finished with 11 goals and 5 assists.

Yorkville senior Mizael Terrazas

Yorkville senior Mizael Terrazas

Mizael Terrazas, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Helped the Foxes go from a team that scratched out 4 wins a year ago to a 10-4-3 squad. Named all-conference. Scored 5 goals and also had 5 assists.

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Gleason, Yorkville, senior, midfielder; Misha Kakador, Yorkville Christian, senior, midfielder/forward; Kevin Laird, Oswego, senior, defender; Josh Lopez, Oswego East, senior, forward; Kyle Nadler, Yorkville, junior, midfielders/forward; Julian Nino, Oswego East, junior, midfielder; Kayden Page, Sandwich, senior, forward; Wyatt Panczuk, Yorkville, junior, midfielder/forward; Gael Salgado, Sandwich, senior, midfielder/forward; Cristian Sanchez, Plano, junior, midfielder/forward