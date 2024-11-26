Little White School Museum Store offers Oswego-themed gifts this holiday season

This holiday season, the museum store at Oswego’s Little White School Museum is featuring a variety of community-themed gifts, from publications on local history to collectible Oswego-marked pottery and Cat’s Meow architectural miniatures depicting local landmarks. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

The Little White School Museum Store will offer a variety of Oswego-themed gifts this holiday season.

The store is open during regular museum hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The store is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is located at 72 Polk St., in Oswego.

Items for sale include Cat’s Meow architectural miniatures of local landmarks, such as the Dairy Hut, Boulder Hill sign, and Church of the Good Shepherd, each priced at $20. The two latest additions are the Johnson House and Boulder Hill sign.

The back of each miniature features a brief history of the building. Complete sets are available for purchase in-store and online.

Other offerings include custom Great Bay Oswego-marked stoneware, books and pamphlets on local history and videos and books about Jim Phillips, the local environmental hero known as “The Fox.”

The book “Oswego Township,” a 128-page pictorial history, is available for $20, and “By Trace and Trail,” about the stagecoach era west of Chicago, is available for $10.

Also available are monographs on aspects of Oswego history at $1 each.

Proceeds benefit the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s efforts to preserve and protect the area’s history.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.