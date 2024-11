Many shoppers visited the Plano Methodist Church Christmas Sale last year. The 2024 sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, located at 219 N. Hale St. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Plano Methodist Church will host a Christmas sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, located at 219 N. Hale St.

A large variety of Christmas decorations, such as snowmen, Santas, ornaments, lights and much more, will be available for purchase.

The sale is is one day only and donations will be accepted.

For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.