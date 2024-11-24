Kendall County property transfers: June 28 to Oct. 9, 2024

Aurora

Barbara J. Driber to Mary Jo Larose, Residence at 1955 Misty Ridge Court, Aurora, $250,000, Sept. 23.

Eleven Thirty Three LLC to Priyashraba Misra and Subhasmita Sahoo, Residence at 1875 Ione Court, Aurora, $471,000, Sept. 11.

Nicholas Van Der Toorn to Steven Smith and Erika C. Smith, Residence at 1783 Landreth Court, Aurora, $325,000, Sept. 30.

Bristol

Erin Romo to Melanie Edfors, Residence at 40 W. Highland Drive, Bristol, $422,500, Sept. 23.

Joliet

Patrick B. Martinez to Ryan Jevitz and Lindsay Kent, Residence at 1805 Wesley Court, Joliet, $372,000, Oct. 1.

Minooka

Steven R. Zilinger to Christopher J. Martis and Jami L. Miller, Residence at 2635 Bell Road, Minooka, $545,000, Sept. 30.

Montgomery

Dewan L. White Sr. to Medi and Sara Khamisi, Residence at 2477 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $275,000, Aug. 29.

Eric Peterson to Jerome L. Tatar, Residence at 2194 Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, $267,500, Sept. 17.

Leona Negrette to Tyler A. Tischer, Residence at 2915 Astor Lane, Montgomery, $246,000, June 28.

Kimberly Allgaeuer to Shaan Khalid, Residence at 3 Winrock Road, Montgomery, $215,000, Oct. 4.

Ericka Valencia to Xochitl Aguiniga Perez, Residence at 2829 Oakmont Drive, Montgomery, $290,000, Sept. 24.

Saleem Mohammed to Kristal Webber, Residence at 50 Marnel Road, Montgomery, $297,500, Sept. 19.

Jeremy S. Gajdos to Cathy B. Taiwo, Residence at 2349 Monarchos Lane, Montgomery, $409,500, Sept. 26.

Timothy D. Pannell to Anselmo Urquizo and Evelyn Urquizo, Residence at 2520 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, $419,000, Sept. 25.

Newark

Benjamin H. Moe Trustee to Bernard Moe, Residence at 15767 Stephens Road, Newark, $330,000, Sept. 26.

Zachary Sontag to Caden Vanderlinden, Residence at 112 N. Union St., Newark, $200,000, Sept. 27.

Patricia M. Johnson to Zachary Sontag and Alexis Grogan, Residence at 106 S. Fayette St., Newark, $280,000, Sept. 25.

Oswego

Steven W. Mullins to Ariana Urrutia Ortiz and Corazon Gutierrez, Residence at 216 Julep Ave., Oswego, $500,000, Sept. 11.

Marc A. Mazzanti to Greg and Candace Wroblewski, Residence at 213 Springbrook Trail S, Oswego, $208,500, Sept. 13.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ernest G. Miller, Residence at 318 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $458,000, Sept. 24.

Timothy M. Fabrizio to Joel and Natalie Sandoval, Residence at 214 Julep Ave., Oswego, $462,000, Sept. 19.

Ronald D. Mick to Glen T. Nothnagel Jr., Residence at 310 Edgebrook Court, Oswego, $370,000, Sept. 26.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jennifer J. and Kenneth E. Elsey, Residence at 310 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $460,000, Sept. 27.

Saleem Mohammed to Muhammad Shahrukh Khan and Alisha Z. Ali, Residence at 2200 Light Road 106, Oswego, $142,500, Sept. 24.

Timothy B. Meyers to Gregory Fisher and Deborah Lynn Fisher, Residence at 517 Homeview Drive, Oswego, $410,000, Sept. 12.

Aundrea Lollar to Matthew Lewis and Alexandria Pawlowski, Residence at 227 Morgan Valley Drive, Oswego, $450,000, Aug. 29.

Alfredo R. Barajas to Michael and Gail Pauly, Residence at 102 Della Lane, Oswego, $445,000, Sept. 26.

Piquette Trust to Sabah Z. Siddiqi Sayeed and Mubeen Sayeed, Residence at 2600 Light Road 111, Oswego, $120,000, Sept. 25.

Anthony Schauner to Duane Blaesing, Residence at 22 Sherwick Road, Oswego, $315,000, Sept. 25.

Jo E. Schubkegel to Daniel Bernadac and Gabriela Cortes Montoyo, Residence at 133 River Mist Drive, Oswego, $360,000, Sept. 27.

Cheryl Moeller to Timothy Nelligan and Jennifer Thai, Residence at 512 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $495,000, Sept. 6.

Michael L. Austin to Tyler Ray Sage, Residence at 505 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $540,000, Sept. 3.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ashley and John Dudich, Residence at 115 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $675,000, Sept. 23.

Frank C. Beasley to Henry Hernandez, Residence at 500 Lakeview Drive, Oswego, $356,000, Sept. 5.

Megan Denlinger to Clarita Sanchez, Residence at 485 Brookside Drive, Oswego, $275,000, Sept. 13.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mobeen Rana and Yumna Noor, Residence at 118 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $525,000, Sept. 30.

Samuel Chang to Navinkumar Rai, Residence at 477 Silver Charm Drive 15-477-a1, Oswego, $285,000, Sept. 17.

Wing Lan Lee to Ammad Abid, Residence at 473 Silver Charm Drive, Oswego, $298,000, Sept. 26.

Whitman Trust to Jennifer M. Stauber, Residence at 195 River Mist Drive, Oswego, $395,000, Sept. 11.

Ryan Wynn to Eveline Mendonkap, Residence at 459 Gloria Lane, Oswego, $340,000, Sept. 23.

Edward Avena to Roberto Alvarado Ortiz, Residence at 320 Kensington Drive, Oswego, $500,000, Sept. 30.

Jennifer M. Stauber to Andrew A. Rausch II and Kimberly Castellanos, Residence at 430 Stonewater Lane, Oswego, $425,000, Sept. 16.

David Lee to Kendra and Kayla Battle, Residence at 418 Lennox Drive, Oswego, $480,000, Sept. 6.

Mark Becker to Christopher I. Lemke and Natsuko Cupp, Residence at 159 Concord Drive S, Oswego, $345,000, Sept. 13.

Mark V. Carroll to Patrick Thomas Nolte, Residence at 27 W. Rickard Drive, Oswego, $400,000, Sept. 20.

David A. Ensign to Aleem Uddin Syed and Umar Iqbal Choudhry, Residence at 336 Prairieview Drive, Oswego, $485,000, Sept. 10.

Ryan A. Myers to Neela Dasgupta and Ranjan Dasgupta, Residence at 324 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $285,000, Sept. 21.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sai Raghuveer Reddy Narla and Harika Thokala, Residence at 122 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $524,000, Sept. 25.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Christopher S. and Alyssa Jo Hicks, Residence at 13506 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $474,000, Sept. 24.

D.R. Horton Inc. to Samirkumar Parsottambhai Gami, Residence at 13632 S. Palmetto Drive, Plainfield, $440,000, Oct. 8.

National Residential Nominee S to Keanu V. Calumpang and Susan Sam, Residence at 26812 Ashgate Crossing, Plainfield, $535,000, Aug. 3.

Plano

Pedro C. Garcia to Pedro E. Garcia and Jocelyn A. Lara Silva, Residence at 18 E. Rock St., Plano, $200,000, Aug. 20.

Eleazar Nunez Estate to Sandro Nunez, Residence at 104 S. Lew St., Plano, $150,000, Aug. 22.

Thomas Seite to Brent Hargrave and Jeffrey Hargrave, Residence at 505 Hemmingsen St., Plano, $310,000, Sept. 9.

Wendy E. Strause Drane to Manuel Alcala Jr. and Peyton Renee Alcala, Residence at 504 May St., Plano, $339,000, Sept. 14.

B.J. Daw Properties LLC to Michael Anthony Godenius, Residence at 3868 Munson St., Plano, $245,000, Sept. 24.

Diana L. Buis to Angel M. Carrera, Residence at 203 Keller St., Plano, $255,000, Sept. 9.

Brennon Kuhn to Sean M. Kuhn, Residence at 203 Terrace Way, Plano, $270,000, Sept. 26.

Raven C. Grays to Jorge Pena Aceves, Residence at 312 Palomino Drive, Plano, $356,000, Sept. 25.

Sandwich

Skala Builders Inc. to Leonard and Laurie Pfaff, Residence at 3108 Ernest Drive, Sandwich, $70,000, Sept. 30.

Aurelio Del Toro to Thomas and Sandra Wood, Residence at 316 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $255,000, Sept. 27.

Mark Sebby to Cynthia C. Prohl, Residence at 309 N. Main St., Sandwich, $260,000, Sept. 26.

Andrew G. Bolek to Juan Rodriguez Castillo, Residence at 122 W. Second St., Sandwich, $210,000, Sept. 20.

Yorkville

Thomas Rooney Jr. to Sandra Rogers, Residence at 301 Garden Circle, Yorkville, $262,500, Sept. 26.

David J. Panosh to Emily E. Unterberg and Dennis J. Morrison, Residence at 464 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $380,000, Sept. 25.

Thomas J. Miller to Jeffrey Henrichs and Ruth Luettich, Residence at 118 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $295,000, Oct. 3.

Richard Karwowski to Marcy Mazzocchi, Residence at 478 Landmark Ave., Yorkville, $231,000, Sept. 30.

Ryan J. Donato to Gabrielle Nicholson, Residence at 1122 Midnight Place, Yorkville, $187,500, Sept. 19.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael Shiek and Brittany Sidwell, Residence at 404 Bruell St., Yorkville, $435,000, July 31.

Dtm Holdings LLC to John Chione, Residence at 1111 Goldfinch Ave., Yorkville, $305,000, Sept. 27.

Urban Designs LLC to Louis Hix and Catherine Hiz, Residence at 108 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville, $420,000, Sept. 24.

NVR Inc. to Christopher L. Roberts and Ashley L. Miller, Residence at 511 Biscayne Court, Yorkville, $428,500, Sept. 27.

Benjamin Lopez Valencia to Kathleen M. McGinley, Residence at 2649 Kellogg Court, Yorkville, $400,000, Sept. 27.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Nancy Vazquez Soria, Residence at 301 Ryan Court, Yorkville, $435,000, Oct. 9.

Casey Keith to Santhosh A Kattookaran and Jiju Stephen, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive A, Yorkville, $181,000, Sept. 18.

Devin Blount to Lisa Vasicek, Residence at 3985 Shoeger Drive, Yorkville, $335,000, Sept. 24.

Michael P. Adam to Emily A. Adam and Kevin J. Suffredin, Residence at 415 Elm St., Yorkville, $335,000, Sept. 26.

Eric Velazquez Jr. to Maxim and Monica Litvinov, Residence at 402 Fairhaven Drive, Yorkville, $420,000, Sept. 21.

NVR Inc. to Alice C. and Michael L. Dehm, Residence at 2755 Royal Court, Yorkville, $383,000, Oct. 4.

Ramanie Dissanayake to Thomas Tappen, Residence at 2450 Sage Court, Yorkville, $380,000, Oct. 3.

Bairunas Trust to Linda Boytor, Residence at 381 Garden Circle, Yorkville, $339,000, Oct. 2.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Humayan Kabir and Yasmin Rosy, Residence at 3748 Bailey Road, Yorkville, $267,500, Oct. 1.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Ray Ninan and Seirah Ray Ninan, Residence at 3344 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $425,000, Sept. 27.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Roberto Benavidez and Regeina E. Taylor, Residence at 3222 Lehman Crossing, Yorkville, $479,000, Sept. 27.

Joaquin Mejia to Kent Mitchell Lequire, Residence at 202 Church St., Yorkville, $297,500, Sept. 27.

Lisa Petty to Gary Bena and Marie A. Bena, Residence at 2102 Bluebird Lane, Yorkville, $340,000, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Patrick O. and Joan S. Sim, Residence at 4534 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $393,000, Oct. 8.