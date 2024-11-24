November 24, 2024
Kendall County property transfers: June 28 to Oct. 9, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Barbara J. Driber to Mary Jo Larose, Residence at 1955 Misty Ridge Court, Aurora, $250,000, Sept. 23.

Eleven Thirty Three LLC to Priyashraba Misra and Subhasmita Sahoo, Residence at 1875 Ione Court, Aurora, $471,000, Sept. 11.

Nicholas Van Der Toorn to Steven Smith and Erika C. Smith, Residence at 1783 Landreth Court, Aurora, $325,000, Sept. 30.

Bristol

Erin Romo to Melanie Edfors, Residence at 40 W. Highland Drive, Bristol, $422,500, Sept. 23.

Joliet

Patrick B. Martinez to Ryan Jevitz and Lindsay Kent, Residence at 1805 Wesley Court, Joliet, $372,000, Oct. 1.

Minooka

Steven R. Zilinger to Christopher J. Martis and Jami L. Miller, Residence at 2635 Bell Road, Minooka, $545,000, Sept. 30.

Montgomery

Dewan L. White Sr. to Medi and Sara Khamisi, Residence at 2477 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $275,000, Aug. 29.

Eric Peterson to Jerome L. Tatar, Residence at 2194 Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, $267,500, Sept. 17.

Leona Negrette to Tyler A. Tischer, Residence at 2915 Astor Lane, Montgomery, $246,000, June 28.

Kimberly Allgaeuer to Shaan Khalid, Residence at 3 Winrock Road, Montgomery, $215,000, Oct. 4.

Ericka Valencia to Xochitl Aguiniga Perez, Residence at 2829 Oakmont Drive, Montgomery, $290,000, Sept. 24.

Saleem Mohammed to Kristal Webber, Residence at 50 Marnel Road, Montgomery, $297,500, Sept. 19.

Jeremy S. Gajdos to Cathy B. Taiwo, Residence at 2349 Monarchos Lane, Montgomery, $409,500, Sept. 26.

Timothy D. Pannell to Anselmo Urquizo and Evelyn Urquizo, Residence at 2520 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, $419,000, Sept. 25.

Newark

Benjamin H. Moe Trustee to Bernard Moe, Residence at 15767 Stephens Road, Newark, $330,000, Sept. 26.

Zachary Sontag to Caden Vanderlinden, Residence at 112 N. Union St., Newark, $200,000, Sept. 27.

Patricia M. Johnson to Zachary Sontag and Alexis Grogan, Residence at 106 S. Fayette St., Newark, $280,000, Sept. 25.

Oswego

Steven W. Mullins to Ariana Urrutia Ortiz and Corazon Gutierrez, Residence at 216 Julep Ave., Oswego, $500,000, Sept. 11.

Marc A. Mazzanti to Greg and Candace Wroblewski, Residence at 213 Springbrook Trail S, Oswego, $208,500, Sept. 13.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ernest G. Miller, Residence at 318 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $458,000, Sept. 24.

Timothy M. Fabrizio to Joel and Natalie Sandoval, Residence at 214 Julep Ave., Oswego, $462,000, Sept. 19.

Ronald D. Mick to Glen T. Nothnagel Jr., Residence at 310 Edgebrook Court, Oswego, $370,000, Sept. 26.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jennifer J. and Kenneth E. Elsey, Residence at 310 Dennis Lane, Oswego, $460,000, Sept. 27.

Saleem Mohammed to Muhammad Shahrukh Khan and Alisha Z. Ali, Residence at 2200 Light Road 106, Oswego, $142,500, Sept. 24.

Timothy B. Meyers to Gregory Fisher and Deborah Lynn Fisher, Residence at 517 Homeview Drive, Oswego, $410,000, Sept. 12.

Aundrea Lollar to Matthew Lewis and Alexandria Pawlowski, Residence at 227 Morgan Valley Drive, Oswego, $450,000, Aug. 29.

Alfredo R. Barajas to Michael and Gail Pauly, Residence at 102 Della Lane, Oswego, $445,000, Sept. 26.

Piquette Trust to Sabah Z. Siddiqi Sayeed and Mubeen Sayeed, Residence at 2600 Light Road 111, Oswego, $120,000, Sept. 25.

Anthony Schauner to Duane Blaesing, Residence at 22 Sherwick Road, Oswego, $315,000, Sept. 25.

Jo E. Schubkegel to Daniel Bernadac and Gabriela Cortes Montoyo, Residence at 133 River Mist Drive, Oswego, $360,000, Sept. 27.

Cheryl Moeller to Timothy Nelligan and Jennifer Thai, Residence at 512 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $495,000, Sept. 6.

Michael L. Austin to Tyler Ray Sage, Residence at 505 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $540,000, Sept. 3.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ashley and John Dudich, Residence at 115 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $675,000, Sept. 23.

Frank C. Beasley to Henry Hernandez, Residence at 500 Lakeview Drive, Oswego, $356,000, Sept. 5.

Megan Denlinger to Clarita Sanchez, Residence at 485 Brookside Drive, Oswego, $275,000, Sept. 13.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mobeen Rana and Yumna Noor, Residence at 118 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $525,000, Sept. 30.

Samuel Chang to Navinkumar Rai, Residence at 477 Silver Charm Drive 15-477-a1, Oswego, $285,000, Sept. 17.

Wing Lan Lee to Ammad Abid, Residence at 473 Silver Charm Drive, Oswego, $298,000, Sept. 26.

Whitman Trust to Jennifer M. Stauber, Residence at 195 River Mist Drive, Oswego, $395,000, Sept. 11.

Ryan Wynn to Eveline Mendonkap, Residence at 459 Gloria Lane, Oswego, $340,000, Sept. 23.

Edward Avena to Roberto Alvarado Ortiz, Residence at 320 Kensington Drive, Oswego, $500,000, Sept. 30.

Jennifer M. Stauber to Andrew A. Rausch II and Kimberly Castellanos, Residence at 430 Stonewater Lane, Oswego, $425,000, Sept. 16.

David Lee to Kendra and Kayla Battle, Residence at 418 Lennox Drive, Oswego, $480,000, Sept. 6.

Mark Becker to Christopher I. Lemke and Natsuko Cupp, Residence at 159 Concord Drive S, Oswego, $345,000, Sept. 13.

Mark V. Carroll to Patrick Thomas Nolte, Residence at 27 W. Rickard Drive, Oswego, $400,000, Sept. 20.

David A. Ensign to Aleem Uddin Syed and Umar Iqbal Choudhry, Residence at 336 Prairieview Drive, Oswego, $485,000, Sept. 10.

Ryan A. Myers to Neela Dasgupta and Ranjan Dasgupta, Residence at 324 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $285,000, Sept. 21.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sai Raghuveer Reddy Narla and Harika Thokala, Residence at 122 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $524,000, Sept. 25.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Christopher S. and Alyssa Jo Hicks, Residence at 13506 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $474,000, Sept. 24.

D.R. Horton Inc. to Samirkumar Parsottambhai Gami, Residence at 13632 S. Palmetto Drive, Plainfield, $440,000, Oct. 8.

National Residential Nominee S to Keanu V. Calumpang and Susan Sam, Residence at 26812 Ashgate Crossing, Plainfield, $535,000, Aug. 3.

Plano

Pedro C. Garcia to Pedro E. Garcia and Jocelyn A. Lara Silva, Residence at 18 E. Rock St., Plano, $200,000, Aug. 20.

Eleazar Nunez Estate to Sandro Nunez, Residence at 104 S. Lew St., Plano, $150,000, Aug. 22.

Thomas Seite to Brent Hargrave and Jeffrey Hargrave, Residence at 505 Hemmingsen St., Plano, $310,000, Sept. 9.

Wendy E. Strause Drane to Manuel Alcala Jr. and Peyton Renee Alcala, Residence at 504 May St., Plano, $339,000, Sept. 14.

B.J. Daw Properties LLC to Michael Anthony Godenius, Residence at 3868 Munson St., Plano, $245,000, Sept. 24.

Diana L. Buis to Angel M. Carrera, Residence at 203 Keller St., Plano, $255,000, Sept. 9.

Brennon Kuhn to Sean M. Kuhn, Residence at 203 Terrace Way, Plano, $270,000, Sept. 26.

Raven C. Grays to Jorge Pena Aceves, Residence at 312 Palomino Drive, Plano, $356,000, Sept. 25.

Sandwich

Skala Builders Inc. to Leonard and Laurie Pfaff, Residence at 3108 Ernest Drive, Sandwich, $70,000, Sept. 30.

Aurelio Del Toro to Thomas and Sandra Wood, Residence at 316 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $255,000, Sept. 27.

Mark Sebby to Cynthia C. Prohl, Residence at 309 N. Main St., Sandwich, $260,000, Sept. 26.

Andrew G. Bolek to Juan Rodriguez Castillo, Residence at 122 W. Second St., Sandwich, $210,000, Sept. 20.

Yorkville

Thomas Rooney Jr. to Sandra Rogers, Residence at 301 Garden Circle, Yorkville, $262,500, Sept. 26.

David J. Panosh to Emily E. Unterberg and Dennis J. Morrison, Residence at 464 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $380,000, Sept. 25.

Thomas J. Miller to Jeffrey Henrichs and Ruth Luettich, Residence at 118 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $295,000, Oct. 3.

Richard Karwowski to Marcy Mazzocchi, Residence at 478 Landmark Ave., Yorkville, $231,000, Sept. 30.

Ryan J. Donato to Gabrielle Nicholson, Residence at 1122 Midnight Place, Yorkville, $187,500, Sept. 19.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael Shiek and Brittany Sidwell, Residence at 404 Bruell St., Yorkville, $435,000, July 31.

Dtm Holdings LLC to John Chione, Residence at 1111 Goldfinch Ave., Yorkville, $305,000, Sept. 27.

Urban Designs LLC to Louis Hix and Catherine Hiz, Residence at 108 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville, $420,000, Sept. 24.

NVR Inc. to Christopher L. Roberts and Ashley L. Miller, Residence at 511 Biscayne Court, Yorkville, $428,500, Sept. 27.

Benjamin Lopez Valencia to Kathleen M. McGinley, Residence at 2649 Kellogg Court, Yorkville, $400,000, Sept. 27.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Nancy Vazquez Soria, Residence at 301 Ryan Court, Yorkville, $435,000, Oct. 9.

Casey Keith to Santhosh A Kattookaran and Jiju Stephen, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive A, Yorkville, $181,000, Sept. 18.

Devin Blount to Lisa Vasicek, Residence at 3985 Shoeger Drive, Yorkville, $335,000, Sept. 24.

Michael P. Adam to Emily A. Adam and Kevin J. Suffredin, Residence at 415 Elm St., Yorkville, $335,000, Sept. 26.

Eric Velazquez Jr. to Maxim and Monica Litvinov, Residence at 402 Fairhaven Drive, Yorkville, $420,000, Sept. 21.

NVR Inc. to Alice C. and Michael L. Dehm, Residence at 2755 Royal Court, Yorkville, $383,000, Oct. 4.

Ramanie Dissanayake to Thomas Tappen, Residence at 2450 Sage Court, Yorkville, $380,000, Oct. 3.

Bairunas Trust to Linda Boytor, Residence at 381 Garden Circle, Yorkville, $339,000, Oct. 2.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Humayan Kabir and Yasmin Rosy, Residence at 3748 Bailey Road, Yorkville, $267,500, Oct. 1.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Ray Ninan and Seirah Ray Ninan, Residence at 3344 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $425,000, Sept. 27.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Roberto Benavidez and Regeina E. Taylor, Residence at 3222 Lehman Crossing, Yorkville, $479,000, Sept. 27.

Joaquin Mejia to Kent Mitchell Lequire, Residence at 202 Church St., Yorkville, $297,500, Sept. 27.

Lisa Petty to Gary Bena and Marie A. Bena, Residence at 2102 Bluebird Lane, Yorkville, $340,000, Sept. 26.

NVR Inc. to Patrick O. and Joan S. Sim, Residence at 4534 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $393,000, Oct. 8.