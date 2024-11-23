Man struck by car Thursday night in front of Meijer store in Oswego

A 49-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday night while he was walking in front of the Meijer store on Route 34 in Oswego, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

At approximately 9:39 p.m., Oswego Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, according to the release.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was attempting to cross the access road in front of the Meijer store at 2700 Route 34 in Oswego when he was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old girl.

His condition is not known at this time. The driver was not injured.

The man was transported by the Oswego Fire Protection District for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.