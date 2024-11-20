RE/MAX real estate moves into new Plano location

RE/MAX real estate agency is moving into a larger office at 115 S. Center Street, Plano. (Provided by Liz Holberg)

RE/MAX’s local Plano branch is ready to meet clients at its new location at 115 S. Center Street, Plano.

Officials with the real estate company estimate that the Plano area will experience between 8% to 11% population growth over the next five years. To help meet the growing needs of the community, the new office space is consumer-friendly, with designated parking and a large conference room for meetings and presentations, according to a news release.

RE/MAX is the only nationally branded realtor agency in Plano, providing services to help residents navigate the complexities of buying or selling their homes.

Maria Corral, managing broker and owner of the agency, is a long-time resident of Plano. She has 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience, according to the release.

Joining Corral is real estate agent Liz Holberg, who brings to the agency more than 45-years of business experience in insurance and running a business. Holberg said the agency is seeking new realtors to join the growing office, according to the release.

Those interested can contact Corral at 630-330-5032.