Aurora Navy League Council to host dinner meeting in Montgomery

Sandwich resident William Lake spotlighted the U.S. Army Reserve for Navy League Aurora Council 247 members at Riverview Diner in Montgomery on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A dinner meeting will take place discussing election integrity from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the diner. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its dinner meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the private room of the Riverview Diner, at 1420 S.E. River Road, in Montgomery.

The event will kick off with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m., and dinner service afterward.

Attendees can enjoy a meal for $25 (all-inclusive), or opt for a dinner salad for $20.

There is no charge for those who choose to attend without food, and reservations are not required, according to a news release from the Council.

The event is open to the general public, regardless of Navy League membership.

Featured speakers, John and Kathy Mitchler, will address the topic of election integrity in Illinois, discussing voter registration records, voting history and efforts to ensure free and fair elections, according to the release.

The Mitchlers, who are expert volunteers with United Sovereign Americans, aim to shed light on issues surrounding election accuracy without attempting to overturn past results, according to the release.

The evening presents an opportunity for potential new members, as the Aurora Council is looking to expand its membership base to support local Junior Navy and Air Force ROTC units.

To encourage participation, the Council will cover half of the first year’s dues for new members.

Join this event to engage with community members and learn more about the importance of election integrity.