Sunny Weber surges to Sandwich’s first state cross country championship

Sandwich's Sunny Weber competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

PEORIA – Sandwich junior Sunny Weber wasn’t taking any chances at the halfway point of the Class 2A girls cross country state race Saturday.

After second- and third-place state finishes the past two years, Weber surged into first place and wasn’t about to waver.

”I didn’t know how far I was ahead but during the (last) 800, I realized if I just kept going and push through it, I’ve got it,” Weber said. “I just tried to push myself and I realized I could do it so I was happy.”

Weber became Sandwich’s first individual state champion with a big personal-record as well. She covered the 3.0 miles in a personal-best 16:11.24 at Peoria’s Detweiller Park to win by 16.53 seconds over St. Ignatius junior Annika Swan.

Weber finished second at state in 1A as a freshman (17:26.4) and was third in 2A last year in a then-best 16:40.4 behind a senior and second-place Swan’s 16:34.8.

Weber followed a race strategy Saturday with two options developed with assistant coach Brian Long.

Well, sort of.

”I was supposed to stop (surging) where a tree was but then I was really nervous (Swan) was right by me so I just kept going. I just tried to keep that speed,” Weber said. ”It just means a lot (to win). I’m just really happy right now. That’s it.”

Weber significantly improved her previous best of 16:27.9 Oct. 9 that won Naperville North’s Twilight Invitational against predominantly 3A competition. She’s the fourth Sandwich runner to earn a program-best three top-25 all-state honors.

“We have seen for the past two years where everything lines up and then something right at the end. We’ve been waiting for this for so long and I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Sandwich coach Elizabeth Vick said. ”I feel like every year a little injury here and there, but really for the most part everything looks right (entering state), which has made it all the more frustrating. But she just grinds, never stops.”

Weber said she was motivated more than anything Saturday, although there were some nerves Friday. Weber hadn’t raced Swan since the 2023 state meet.

”I think it’s a different story when you go out there and actually start racing. Then you realize you can do it,” Weber said. “I’m going to remember not to undermine myself, just realize I can do big things.”

In 3A boys, junior Owen Horeni became Yorkville’s ninth all-stater by finishing 17th (14:28.6) – a personal best by 30 seconds. Horeni was 58th at state in 2023 (15:07.09).

”I got out with confidence and carried it through the entire race. The (rainy) conditions were very fun to run in,” Horeni said. “I’m really happy with how I performed and proud of my team for competing in such hard positions.”

The Foxes finished 26th (564 points) with their other finishers seniors Ryan Rotramel (150th, 15:32.8), Brody Greyer (160th, 15:38.2) and Lukas Summers (161st, 15:45.4), freshman Nicholas Sanchez (212th, 16:01.0), sophomore James Cherney (214th, 18:02.6) and senior Adam Klemm (215th, 16:06.0).

In 3A girls, Yorkville (367) and Oswego East (569) were 11th and 24th. Junior Ashley Schraeder (34th, 17:36.6) was the Foxes’ top finisher, followed by freshman Athena Triner (44th, 17:41.9), seniors Liliana Camargo (79th, 18:02.5), Sophia Keeler (136th, 18:29.0) and Sydney Seliga (172nd, 18:46.1), sophomore Mia Evans (177th, 18:52.6) and freshman Rachel Rotramel (194th, 19:07.7).

Sophomore Macy Dick (43rd, 17:41.3) led the Wolves, followed by senior Olivia Van Denend (175th, 18:50.0), sophomore Jiana Busby (187th, 18:59.4) and seniors Isabella Daguinsin (197th, 19:11.2), Annie Schiltz (206th, 19:22.10) and Miarose Blankenburg (211th, 19:27.7).