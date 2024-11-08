No Costco: Online rumor about future Yorkville location just a rumor

Yorkville city officials confirmed there are no current plans to bring a Costco to town. The false rumor keeps on circulating on social media. Pictured is the already existing location in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Yorkville community members hoping for discounted bulk groceries must continue looking elsewhere after a recent social media rumor of Costco coming to town turns out to be bulk misinformation.

After an anonymous participant posted on the Simply Yorkville Facebook page that a Costco was coming to Yorkville next to the Goodwill and Menards, community members debated the “truthiness” of the claim.

While some community members responded with excitement, many expressed disbelief at the rumor which rears its head every so often. One responder comically said, “I have ocean front property in Arizona available too.”

Yorkville alderman and chairman of the city council’s econominc development committee Arden Joe Plocher, said the rumors are just rumors.

“We have talked to Costco about a year and a half ago but have not heard anything from them recently,” Plocher said. “There’s been nothing new that we have heard.”