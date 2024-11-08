Kendall County Sheriff’s Office mourns longtime auxiliary deputy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the recent death of longtime Auxiliary Deputy Robert Arvin Jr. at the age of 83.

He volunteered as an auxiliary deputy and was a member of the Emergency Management Team with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department from 2006 to 2020. He was also a member of the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and a life member of the VFW.

Arvin was a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1961 until his retirement in 1989, reaching the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. While serving in Vietnam, Arvin received the Bronze Star with Combat “V” and two Purple Hearts.

After retiring from the Marines, he worked as an educator at Romeoville High School as an MCJROTC instructor until his retirement in 2011.

A visitation service for Arvin will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Online condolences may be made at dieterlememorialhome.com.

Deputies have been authorized to wear mourning bands in honor of Arvin. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the Arvin family, friends and extended law enforcement family.