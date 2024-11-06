All three incumbents for Kendall District 1 in the lead

Candidate signs near Kendall County's new building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices in downtown Yorkville. (Eric Schelkopf)

All three Republican incumbents are moving towards reelection in the three contested seats on the Kendall County Board in District 1.

With 78 of 78 precincts counted, Brian DeBolt looks to be the night’s top vote getter with 20.96% of the vote. Scott Gengler followed with 18.58% of the vote then with 16.66% of the vote.

Democrat Jamal Williams, who would have become the county board’s first elected Black member, narrowly missed out on a seat receiving 14.36% of the vote. His fellow Democrat, Zachary Turnbow received 12.03% of the vote.

Todd Milliron, running as the candidate for the Kendall County Party, received 5.51% of the vote.