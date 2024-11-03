Yorkville girls, boys cross country teams qualify for state: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Normal Sectional

Yorkville’s girls cross country team placed fourth and the boys team placed fifth at the Class 3A Normal Sectional, both teams qualifying for state.

The girls team scored 110 points to finish behind Minooka (51), Edwardsville (81) and Plainfield North (91). Yorkville’s Ashley Schraeder placed 20th in 18:32.55, with teammate Sophia Keeler 21st in 18:34.10. Liliana Camargo was 24th in 18:42.52 and Mia Evans 26th in 18:44.55.

The boys team scored 180 points to finish behind Plainfield North (60), Plainfield South (93), Edwardsville (99) and Lincoln-Way Central (140). Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was sixth in 15:01.05, Ryan Rotramel was 41st in 15:59.38 and Brody Greyer 43rd in 16:00.92.

Class 2A Metamora Sectional

Sandwich junior Sunny Weber won the girls race at Metamora, finishing the 2.94-mile course in 16:23.19. Sandwich’s girls were 10th as a team. Joanna Rivera was Sandwich’s next runner, 46th in 19:40.36.

Sandwich was 13th on the boys side. Alan Parkison (57th, 16:30.40) was the first finisher for Sandwich.