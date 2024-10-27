Next steps taken for Microsoft data center in Plano

The project to potentially bring Microsoft to the area to construct a data center on 500 acres recently annexed and rezoned by Plano is taking another step forward.

According to city documents, Plano and Microsoft are looking to hire civil engineering firm HR Green, Inc, to conduct multiple studies of the site, including to determine the necessary off-site infrastructure improvements, the related costs for development, and to conduct a traffic study of the area. The site is located on the west side of Eldamain Road, north of the ComEd transmission lines.

The contract for the 6-month analysis is not to exceed $45,436.

City officials believe water main and sanitary sewer extensions will be necessary for the project, as well as roadway expansions in the area.

Other local towns, such as Yorkville, have advanced data center plans of their own because the sites bring in millions of dollars in tax revenues annually and require minimum staffing costs compared to more traditional factories and businesses.