The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist as it appears today at the corner of Washington and Madison streets in downtown Oswego. The church will host a Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, featuring handmade items, a bake sale and a white elephant booth. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Oswego’s Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist will host a Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at 5 W. Washington St., Oswego.

There will be many different homemade items, a bake sale and a white elephant booth.

Proceeds will be used by the UWFaith for missions at home or globally.