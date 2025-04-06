Oswego Bunny Hop to treat families to a day of fun

(File photo) Senor Blanco, a Mini Rex, was one of two rabbits brought to visit by the Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H group from Kendall County during the annual Bunny Hop in downtown Oswego in 2021. This year's event will be held on April 12. (Shea Lazansky)

This month’s annual Bunny Hop in downtown Oswego will give families plenty of opportunities to treat themselves.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12, families can visit participating stores and pick up Easter candy and other treats as well get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. The event is organized by the Oswego Downtown Association, an arm of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

Those who buy tickets to the Bunny Hop will be given a bag that contains a map of the participating stores and organizations. This year, 24 businesses and organizations are participating in the event.

They include The Scoop, Imagination Print & Design, Paws On Main, Fox River Academy of Music & Art, Hudson Design House, Grace Giving Joy, The Village Grind, the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego American Legion.

Those who buy tickets to the Bunny Hop will be given a bag that contains a map of the 24 businesses and organizations participating in the event. (Photo provided by the Oswego Downtown Association)

“They’ll basically be able to hop around to all the participating stores and get a treat from each of those stores as well,” said Kelley Rice, a member of the Oswego Downtown Association.

Rice owns Imagination Print & Design in Oswego and is co-owner of The Scoop ice cream shop in downtown Oswego.

“At Imagination, we’ll be giving out these jumbo coloring crayons and then at The Scoop, we’re giving out candy,” she said. “It’s up to each business as to whatever they want to give out.”

A second ticket option will give families the opportunity to have a family photo taken next to the Easter Bunny at Locked in Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St.

Tickets for just the Bunny Hop are $11.20. The Bunny Hop continues to be a popular event.

“We typically sell 500 tickets,” Rice said. “It’s something to take your kids to that’s a low cost, fun activity. The weather is usually decent. The bags are adorable. It’s a lot of value for your money. People talk about reusing them for their Easter basket. And it’s just a good Easter tradition to do with the kiddos.”

Rice said an event like the Bunny Hop also helps bring more awareness to what businesses are in downtown Oswego.

“Bringing awareness about the downtown businesses is such a great thing,” she said. “And some of the kiddos are wearing their Sunday best Easter outfit. It’s really adorable to see.”

More information is available at oswegodowntown.org.