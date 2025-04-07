Yorkville-based non-profit expanding with new office near Route 47

(File photo) The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation completed a project for Axel Johnson, age-eight, a child affected by Cytomegalovirus. The foundation renovated the Johnson family's garage into a fully-functional bedroom and bathroom for Johnson to improve accessibility. (Provided by Melanie Holzer)

Inspired by Brenda Holzer’s passion for helping children with disabilities as a para-educator for Yorkville School District 115, her family is expanding their non-profit, which was founded after Holzer’s death in 2022, to increase its impact in the community.

A new office building to house the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation, located near the northeast corner of Route 47, is expected to open in late 2025.

Michael Holzer, Brenda’s husband, is seeking a setback variance on a planned new 2,100 square foot building. The 0.3-acre building site is located at 904 S. Bridge Street, Yorkville. Michale Holzer is requesting the city to permit reducing the front yard setback from 50 to 42 feet to construct an office building.

The foundation raises proceeds to help children with health conditions and disability challenges through a variety of donations, fundraisers and events. Since the foundation’s beginning in March 2022, the non-profit has raised more than $50,000.

The foundation specializes in increasing improved accessibility and assistance for children with disabilities.

In a recent project, the foundation allocated $25,000 to construct a more-accessible bedroom and bathroom for an 8-year old boy who uses a wheelchair because of complications from cytomegalovirus.

In another project, the foundation constructed a handicap accessible bathroom to improve the daily functions of a 13-year old boy with spinal muscular atrophy.

While discussing the requested variance, the city’s economic development committee suggested the planners should push the building further back than currently planned to improve front access and maneuverability.

You can learn more about the non-profit’s work by visiting bhmemorialfoundation.org.