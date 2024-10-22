Sandwich police urge drivers to ‘Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Halloween

The Sandwich Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween, as children and their families walk-through neighborhoods after dark for trick-or-treating.
The department reminds individuals to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”
“Alcohol and cannabis impairs your ability to drive safely,” said Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg in a news release from the police department. “That’s why it’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out — whether you’ll be drinking or using any other substance. And don’t forget to wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up can help keep you and others safe.”
DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It’s illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other drug or substance. All vehicle occupants must also wear their seatbelts — failure to do so will result in a ticket, according to the release.
The department encourages everyone to follow these tips to keep roads safe:
- Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.
- Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.
- Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as driving. Make sure you have a sober friend to walk you home if needed.
- Always wear your seatbelt.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.
- If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.