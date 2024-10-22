Sandwich police urge drivers to ‘Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Halloween

Kevin Senne sits in his office at the Sandwich Police Department's new Public Safety Center. Senne was sworn in as Sandwich’s new police chief during the Sept. 5, 2023, Sandwich City Council meeting. The department urges residents to "Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over" for Halloween 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Sandwich Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween, as children and their families walk-through neighborhoods after dark for trick-or-treating.

The department reminds individuals to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“Alcohol and cannabis impairs your ability to drive safely,” said Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg in a news release from the police department. “That’s why it’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out — whether you’ll be drinking or using any other substance. And don’t forget to wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up can help keep you and others safe.”

DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It’s illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other drug or substance. All vehicle occupants must also wear their seatbelts — failure to do so will result in a ticket, according to the release.

The department encourages everyone to follow these tips to keep roads safe: