Vandals spray paint portion of Veterans Serenity Park in Oswego

Vandals spray painted a portion of the Oswegoland Park District’s Veterans Serenity Park recently.

During the evening hours of Oct. 16 and the early morning hours of Oct. 17, black spray paint was painted on military plaques as well as the donor wall acknowledging those who supported the development of the park, Chad Feldotto, the district’s director of parks and planning, said in an email.

“The Park District staff was able to remove all of the paint by mid-morning of Oct. 17,” Feldotto said.

Veterans Serenity Park is located at 33 N. Adams St. in Oswego, next to the Park District’s Hudson Crossing Park. The Park District filed a police report on the incident.

“We have not been informed of anyone being charged at this time,” Feldotto said.

The park, dedicated in November 2019, is designed to be a lasting tribute to the men and women that have served and sacrificed for our country.

“It is a solitude sanctuary designed to let people from every walk of life seeking a quiet setting to enjoy the beauty of the river and a peaceful refuge,” states the Park District’s website.

The walkway from the Vietnam Moving Wall that came to Prairie Point Community Oswego in 2017 was preserved and is featured throughout the park. The Vietnam Moving Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial that travels the country each year.