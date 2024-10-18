Newark, Plano volleyball both winners: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Hiawatha 25-8, 25-20

Taylor Jeffers had 14 assists and two aces, Heather Buhle six kills and seven digs and Adrianna Larsen three kills for Newark (19-7, 9-0 Little Ten). Addison Ness had three kills and two aces and Elle Norquist 10 digs.

Plano d. Parkview Christian 25-19, 25-21

Rita Laura had four kills, three assists and eight digs, Hennessy Pena six blocks, Taylor Downs three aces and Ava Cadena three assists for Plano.

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 4, Plainfield North 0

The Wolves won their regular season finale.