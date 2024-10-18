Maya Ledesma’s record-breaking run paces Minooka girls to Southwest Prairie Conference title

Maya Ledesma of Minooka runs during the Southwest Prairie Conference meet on Friday Oct. 18, 2024, held at Channahon Community Park in Channahon where she took first place with a time of 17:03.20. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

CHANNAHON – Maya Ledesma was not caught up in running a record time Friday at Channahon Park.

The Minooka senior, in fact, claimed to not even know the record on her home course.

She just wanted to be herself.

“I kind of just wanted to imitate what I’ve been doing over the last couple races and just go out with that mentality to just be me during the whole race,” Ledesma said. “Get out hard, try to maintain all three miles. Push myself a little more and just keep my pace.”

Ledesma’s best version of herself provided a memorable final conference race. She ran away with a 40-second win over her nearest pursuer, Ledesma’s course record 17 minutes, 3.2 seconds leading Minooka to the Southwest Prairie Conference championship.

Ledesma, leading four Minooka girls in the top 10, broke the previous course record of 17:05 set by Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips last year.

It came eight days after Ledesma ran a 16:47 for second place at Naperville North’s Twilight Invitational. She completed a run to the top of conference, third as a sophomore and second as a junior.

“My mindset is see how I feel in the moment, see how I race and try not to change my race style,” Ledesma said. “Just do what’s working.”

Minooka took first in the girls race with 33 points, followed by Yorkville (65), Plainfield North (87) and Oswego East (97). Plainfield North’s Elsie Czarniewski was second (17:44.0), followed by Yorkville’s Ashley Schraeder (18:04.10), Minooka’s Natalie Nahs (18:09.70) and Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski (18:10.40).

Yorkville’s Ashley Schraeder runs during the conference meet on Friday Oct. 18, 2024, held at Channahon Community Park in Channahon where she took third place with a time of 18:04.10. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Ledesma flourished in the warm, dry conditions Friday, and was not fazed by running virtually by herself for much of the race.

“I love racing in warmer weather. This weather wasn’t too hot, wasn’t too cold. It was perfect, I could just go out and run,” she said. “I’ve done better at running by myself. You just have to be motivated.”

Schraeder led five Yorkville girls finishing in the top 22 with her third-place finish.

“I’m just so proud of everyone. I know throughout the summer how hard we have all worked. We lift each other up when times are tough,” Schraeder said. “It’s super awesome to see all our girls do what they did and get good times today.

“I was just thinking about the girls around me from Plainfield North and Minooka to try and stay with them, try to stay mentally strong, know my training, trust the process.”

Plainfield South senior and New Mexico recruit Dylan Maloney repeated as champion in the boys race in another razor-thin team margin between the Cougars and Plainfield North.

Dylan Maloney of Plainfield South runs 14:27.30 during the Southwest Prairie Conference meet on Friday Oct. 18, 2024, held at Channahon Community Park in Channahon that let him to a first place finish. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Plainfield North, beaten out by three points by Plainfield South last year, put four runners in the top 10 to edge the Cougars 31-35. Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski and Quinn Davis both crossed the finish line in 14:49.80 for second and third, respectively.

“We have an excellent rivalry with Plainfield North, since before we were not even top 10 teams,” Maloney said. “This meet means a lot. It’s one of the most important meets of the season on our schedule.”

Maloney, running a 14:27.30, just missed the course record of 14:26.90 he set at the SPC meet last year. But he did top his previous season PR of 14:28.1 he ran in winning the Palatine Invitational in September, setting the pace in Friday’s race from the start.

“My strategy was just to win. I thought the two North guys would be with me longer than they were,” Maloney said. “I’ve been training really hard. I did more mileage earlier in the season. It seemed like I was more tired in those races. But now we are cutting down on the mileage so my true fitness is starting to show.”

Plainfield South teammate Dylan Buturusis was fourth (14:56.80) with Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors fifth (15:05.10). Minooka (105 points), paced by sixth-place Nico Cimino (15:05.20) was third in the team race, followed by Yorkville (121), paced by ninth-place Owen Horeni (15:19.90).