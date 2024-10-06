Local 4-H members display passion for art, science, and more at Kendall County Fair

Local youth shared their talents, skills, and knowledge this summer through a wide variety of 4-H projects – from animal and environmental sciences, and STEM, to civic engagement, leadership, and creative and cultural arts.

“The Kendall County Fair is an important – and fun – milestone for 4-H members and families,” said Tina Anderson, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator. “These youth demonstrate what they’ve learned and accomplished throughout the whole year, and they learn from the experience and make special memories.”

Through their 4-H projects, members try new things, build knowledge and develop life skills to help them now and in the future. The 4-H conference judging process provides youth with valuable presentation experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

“I will take my experiences with conference judging with me into my adult and work life,” said Sofie Heidrich, who wrapped up her final year in 4-H this summer. “They have taught me how to communicate, as well as helped me practice public and professional speaking skills. 4-H fair season is so special – completing your projects, sharing them with others, and it is so much fun to come back on the first day of the fair and see how your projects scored.”

Each summer, adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such a trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H shows.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” said Anderson. “Thank you also to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”

The 2024 Extension Supporters and 4-H Show sponsors included: Emerald Level – Kendall-Grundy Beef Association and MTH Tool Company/P&W Foundry; Gold Level – 4-H Livestock Auction Committee and Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau; Silver Level – Friends of Sue Rezin, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Tim Kellogg, and Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply Company; Bronze Level – In Memory of Bob Brummel, In Memory of Jerry Dalton, In Memory of Robert Fruland, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home & Community Education (HCE), Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids (Don Brummel); and Blue Level – In Memory of Carolyn Herren, E.M. McCauley and Sons, Robin Richards McCoy, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, In memory of Bob Schwartz, Shala Farms, and Southwest Real Estate/Lori Haff Delancy.

The 2024 4-H Award sponsors were (alphabetical order): Boulder Terrace Farm, Gary Brigel, V. Robert Brummel Memorial, Century 21 Integra - Farm and Ranch Division, Noel Cryder Builders, Jerry Dalton Memorial, Dickson Family, Fitzgerald Family, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Robert Fruland Memorial, FS Grain LLC, Jim and Beth Garbelman, Grainco FS Inc., Heartland Bank and Trust, Carolyn Herren Memorial, Hueber DeKalb Feeds, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home and Community Education, Kendall County Horse Show Association, Kendall County Pork Producers, Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, Koch Quarter Horses, EM McCauley & Sons, Robin Richards McCoy; Minooka Grain, Lumber and Supply; MTH Tool Company, Debbie Murray, Olah Family, Kim Olson, James Paul Memorial, Mary Ann Petersen, Pete Petersen Memorial, Bev Popp, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, Friends of State Senator Sue Rezin, Gordon and Ruth Schobert Memorial, Robert (Bob) Schwartz Memorial, Shala Farms, Southwest Real Estate, Subat Family, Sucich Family, Thanepohn Family, Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids.

This fall, join us for the annual 4-H Kick Off event, which will be Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Kendall County Fairgrounds. For more information about 4-H in Kendall County, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

The 2024 Kendall County Fair 4-H general project show results follow: (listed by project area, 4-H member name, and 4-H club). Part 1 of the results, featuring animal shows, appeared previously.

Awards of Excellence

Animal Sciences:

Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Annelise Veeder, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Career and Leadership:

Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Civic Engagement:

Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Therese Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Communications:

Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Clothing & Sewing:

Adelle Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Photography:

Jacob Marchese, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Adalyn Behan, Spanglish 4-H Club

Environment (includes Natural Resources, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife, Entomology, Geology)

Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club (2 awards)

Therese Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Food Systems (includes Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Plant and Soil Sciences)

Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Toby Steffen, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Ty Steffen, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club (2 awards)

Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Healthy Living (Foods, Cooking, Sports Nutrition, Child Development, and Health)

John Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Jacob Marchese, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Therese Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Nathaneal Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

STEM (includes computer science, aerospace, woodworking, welding, and more)

Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Lukas Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Jameson Channell, Boots Blue Jeans and Bows 4-H Club

Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Kathryn Bolte, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Brady Wietting, Denim and Dust 4-H Club

Visual Arts