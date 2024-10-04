Kendall County sees more than 100 early voters a day

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 18, 2024, for Kendall County Office Building II. The new building should make it easier to collect votes on Election Day this year, Kendall County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Gillette said. (Eric Schelkopf)

In the face of next month’s presidential election, Kendall County is seeing a surge in early voting.

“We’ve been very busy,” Kendall County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Gillette said. “We are much more busy than we have been in the past.”

The first day for early voting in Kendall County was Sept. 26.

“The first four days, we had 630 people,” Gillette said. “So we’re doing over 100 a day.”

In the past, her office would see a maximum of 30 people a day vote this early in the election season. Gillette said next month’s presidential election is creating a lot of interest.

“A presidential election is the election that has the most turnout, traditionally,” she said.

There are also races for Kendall County Circuit Clerk, Kendall County State’s Attorney and Kendall County Board on the ballot along with state and Congressional races.

Early voting is taking place in the county’s new building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices. The new $9.4 million building, located at 502 S. Main St. in downtown Yorkville, was constructed between the historic Kendall County Courthouse and the Kendall County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St.

Gillette said early voting in the new building has been going well.

“It’s just more spacious,” she said. “It has more room.”

People will also be able to vote early at the Oswego Village Hall, located at 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego, beginning on Oct. 21.

Kendall County’s new building will also make it easier to collect votes on Election Day, Gillette said.

“We will be able to better serve the many polling places across the county with the appropriate equipment storage and vehicle access for getting equipment delivered,” she said. “We have a basement where we’ll be able to put all of our equipment and trucks will be able to back up, load up and go out, not in three different buildings like we’ve had in the past.”

More information about early voting and the Nov. 5 general election is available on the Kendall County website.