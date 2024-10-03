10th Annual Boo Cruise brings Halloween fun and charity to Oswego

The Midnight Mods Car Club is holding its 10th Annual Boo Cruise charity event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Park ‘n Ride on Station Drive in Oswego. (Photo provided by Megan Mynatt )

Midnight Mods will host their 10th Annual Boo Cruise charity event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Park ‘n Ride on Station Drive in Oswego.

The national anthem will be performed at noon, with trick-or-treating for the kids from noon to 5 p.m. and raffle ticket sales from noon to 3:30 p.m. Drawings will take place at 3:45 p.m., followed by trophy presentations.

Food will be available for sale, featuring tacos and more from La Jaivita 1, pulled pork, Italian beef and pork chop sandwiches from Sons of the American Legion Squad 729 and hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs from the Oswego American Legion.

Attendees should bring a toy donation in lieu of a registration fee.

Toys will go to the Yorkville Junior Women’s Operation Santa during the holidays.

Attendees can also donate to help pay for holiday meals through the Kendall County Community Food Pantry at the registration table. Every dollar donated has $8 in buying power.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1446608689225006/.